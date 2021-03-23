A game changer that she is, Bhumi Pednekar in addition to having a remarkable string of successes, has carved a niche for herself with her unconventional roles and a stunning off-screen style to boot. This same sentiment resonates in her wardrobe choices too. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, we love how Bhumi has carefully charted a fashion arsenal that is a heady blend of easy as well as glamorous styles with ample experimentation as the key for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. Bhumi Pednekar delighted with her eclectic and fashionable fare with the promotions of her last release, Durgamati.

For a commercial, Bhumi was styled by Tanya Ghavri and went easy chic in a jumpsuit from the homegrown label, Notebook. The khaki toned jumpsuit crafted in cotton, poplin and rayon featuring a collared neck, half sleeves, a pleated detailing and a relaxed fit was worth Rs.11,700. Gold toned earrings by Shaheen Abbas, a wavy ponytail and nude glam completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar Is Printastic and Her Chic Ensemble Has Those Perfect Holiday Vibes!

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that released on 18 September 2020 on Netflix. She was also seen in Durgamati, a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie

