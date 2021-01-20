Bhumi Pednekar, up and about for the promotions of her newest film, Durgamati wooed us with a brilliant printed style. An eclectic printed dress rom designer Dhruv Kapoor was paired off with wavy hair and dainty jewellery. But what added that much needed sleekness to the fluid style were a slick pair of open toed heels. Often helmed as a game changer, Bhumi has up a remarkable string of successes carving a niche for herself with her unconventional roles and a stunning style to boot. This same vibe is well reflected off-screen too as she refuses to allow conventional styles to dominate her wardrobe. A a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi has carefully charted a fashion arsenal that is a heady blend of easy and glamorous styles. With experimentation as the key for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame, Bhumi teams up with varied stylists.

Bhumi's printed dress with quirky print are perfect for your next beach vacation. When teamed up with a matching tunic and minimal accessories. A statement style, this outfit is sure to add a vibrant burst of energy to your weekend look too. Here's a closer look. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi Pednekar - A Printed Affair

A printed dress by Dhruv Kapoor was teamed up with delicate jewellery, vinyl strappy heels, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that released on 18 September 2020 on Netflix. Durgamati is an upcoming horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

