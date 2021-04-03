While Diana Penty is missing from the Bollywood scenario, the actress is certainly keeping her fans updated with her one too many posts. A delight to us, her Instagram account is often filled with her fashionable posts and we do bookmark her styling attempts. The recent being her #ootd by a very famous designer, Ritu Kumar. Diana took to her Instagram account to share a picture in her traditional lehenga choli and boy, did she look radiant? Yo or Hell No? Kriti Kharbanda's Black Ruffled Saree by Ridhi Mehra.

Diana picked a stunning pink and orange lehenga choli by Ritu Kumar for one of her recent appearances. The traditional printed lehenga was filled with an orange embroidered blouse and Diana kept her styling extremely simple for the occasion. With dark smoky eyes, wavy hair, mauve lips and contoured cheeks, she kept her makeup simple and perfect for the attire. Diana further accessorised her look with nothing but a choker and looked as stunning as ever. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Black Separates By Nupur Kanoi.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

