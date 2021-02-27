Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit still manages to make heads turn with her stellar fashion appearances. The Aaja Nachle actress is busy reading multiple scripts currently and her second innings in Bollywood has yielded some amazing results for her. Besides being a doting mother and a hands-on wife, Madhuri is still a professional who successfully juggles between her personal and professional lives. As they say, once a diva, always a diva! The actress continues to boggle our minds with her fashion appearances and her recent one was no different. Madhuri Dixit Nene Fascinated by K-Pop Dance Style, Says ‘Any Kind of Dancing Is Dancing for Me’.

Madhuri paired her black separates with a white sleeveless jacket from the house of Nupur Kanoi. The floral lace on her outfit looked delightful and was able to make her outfit stand out. It was a simple attire but looked ravishing nonetheless. Madhuri kept her styling extremely simple by accessorising her outfit with nothing but a pair of dangler earrings. Brown lips, shimmery eyelids and contoured cheeks completed her look further. Madhuri Dixit Treats Fans With a Throwback Pic From Last Year's Travel Diaries.

Madhuri Dixit in Nupur Kanoi

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now it's no brainer that we are certainly impressed with her choice of outfit for the night. But do y'all agree with us? Do you think the outfit is worthy of any attention or is too dull for your taste? Let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply clicking the option from the box below.

