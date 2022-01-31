Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is actively promoting her next release, Good Luck Sakhi these days. The National Award-winning actress who has already received accolades for her acting skills and commendable performances is gearing up to excite us once again with her new venture. And while she's at it, the talented lady is also dipping in her toes in flaunting her sartorial choices. Suresh recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing and it instantly grabbed our eyeballs. Keerthy Suresh Nails The Hook Step Of Naatu Naatu Song With Ram Charan At Good Luck Sakhi Pre-Release Event (Watch Video).

Keerthy picked a stunning lime green lehenga choli from the house of Mishru for her media interactions. The lehenga had embroideries on its pannels and was paired with heavily embellished choli and a matching embroidered dupatta. Keerthy's look was styled and conceptualised by her stylist, Archa Mehta. She paired her outfit with a traditional choker necklace sans any earrings. Keerthy further opted for basic makeup with highlighted cheeks, pale pink lips and nude eye makeup. Coming to her hairdo, she kept it simple in a messy bun. Vaashi: Tovino Thomas And Keerthy Suresh Wrap Up The Shoot Of Their Upcoming Malayalam Film.

Keerthy Suresh for 'Good Luck Sakhi' Promotions

Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are definitely convinced about her outfit and think it was simply stunning, we are on the fence when it comes to her makeup. It was too dull to have an impact and she could have glammed it up a little bit. But while this is our take, what are your views about it? Are you impressed with her overall look or think she could have done better? Drop-in your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

