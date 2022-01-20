Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have teamed up for the first time for debutant director Vishnu G Raghav’s film titled Vaashi. The team has wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Malayalam film. Tovino shared a post on the same in which he mentioned, “This film portrays something that’s super relevant and it will all reach out to you soon!”

It’s A Wrap For Vaashi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)