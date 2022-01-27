“Naatu Naatu” is the hit track from the upcoming film RRR and this song has been picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The hook step of this number has been tried by many and Keerthy Suresh is the latest one to join the bandwagon. At the pre-release event of Good Luck Sakhi, Keerthy attempted the hook step of the popular track with Ram Charan and she nailed it. The video of the two actors dancing to “Naatu Naatu” has gone viral on the internet.

Keerthy Suresh And Ram Charan Dance On Naatu Naatu

