Madhuri Dixit looks resplendent every time she steps out. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood sure knows how to steal everyone's thunder with her gorgeous appearances and that charming smile of course. An icon of her times, Madhuri's rise in Bollywood was remarkable. She later decided to settle in the US with her doctor husband. But Bollywood was always missing its favourite actress and its love compelled her to return to India and pursue her second innings in the industry. And ever since Dixit is busy strutting in style while taking many amazing movies under her kitty. #32YearsOfRamLakhan: Madhuri Dixit Nene Recalls ‘Wonderful Memories’ by Sharing an Adorable Picture With Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Others.

Madhuri's style has definitely evolved through the years and she has prefered to stick with times. Today she's more into sarees and co-ord sets that look chic and timeless at the same time. Madhuri's recent appearance sees her decked up in a yellow sharara dress by famous design, Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The embroidered dress was paired with a contrasting green choker necklace and extremely light makeup. Her contoured cheeks, brown lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Kriti Kharbanda's Black Ruffled Saree by Ridhi Mehra.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Needless to say, we are smitten by her choice and think it's the perfect bridesmaid outfit to wear for the next bridal season. Do you share the same thoughts or think it's too bright for your wardrobe? Let us know by tweeting your answers or by simply picking the desired option from the box below.

