Malavika Mohanan recently stepped out looking like a million bucks in a hot black ensemble. The Beyond The Clouds actress who's busy with her projects in Bollywood as well as regional cinema is also working on mastering her dressing skills and boy, that's yielding some stunning results. Styled by Pranita Abhi, the actress dazzled in her leather outfit and she certainly made one too many jaws drop. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Mohanan often makes us root for her with her amazing #ootds and #ootns and we can't stop ogling at her pictures. Malavika Mohanan Birthday Special: 5 Ethnic Attires You Need To Steal From the Birthday Girl’s Wardrobe.

Malavika's black leather dress was designed by Rocky S. She further paired her outfit with black pumps by Christian Louboutin. She also opted for blushed cheeks, mauve coloured lips, smoky eyes and blow-dried hair to complete her look. Malavika had also ditched her jewellery and settled for a gold bracelet to go with her chic look of the day. For those who love leather and its feel or its look, can definitely take some cues from the actress on how to style it right. Malavika Mohanan Exudes Bohemian Vibes In A Thigh-High Slit Dress As She Kickstarts 'Master' Promotions (View Pics).

Malavika Mohanan in Rocky S

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly digging her look and the outfit as well, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as smitten as we are or do you think it was too loud for your taste? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Malavika Mohanan in Rocky S - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).