With wedding season fast approaching, picking the right and unique bridesmaid outfit turns out to be a rather important task. You need to look stunning while also ensuring that you get your styling right. Elegant sarees are back in rage but with a twist. Girls these days prefer pre-draped sarees that are fuss-free and easy to wear. If you share the same thought, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent outfit can be your outfit of the season! Yo or Hell No? Kriti Sanon in Naeem Khan for Mimi Promotions.

Samantha took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest outfit and boy, did she look charming! It was a hot red blingy saree by Kresha Bajaj - the same designer who had earlier designed her engagement and wedding attires. The saree had a sexy sheer blouse with it which was ornamented with intricate embroidery. The portion with the pleats had a nice slit to it which added an extra oomph element to this already charming piece.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kresha Bajaj

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha kept her styling simple and opted for a pair of ear studs to go with. With highlighted cheeks, red lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows, she kept her look simple but alluring. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

If you ask us to rate, we'd definitely give her a 5/5. But while this is our take, what's your opinion about it? Are you equally impressed or think it's too loud for your taste? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kresha Bajaj - Yo or Hell No?

