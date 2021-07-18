Kriti Sanon has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming release, Mimi and going by its trailer, it seems to be a rather fun ride. The actress will be carrying the weight of the entire movie on her able shoulders and we can't wait to see the magic that she weaves with it. While she kickstarted the round of promotions with a sweet pink Alex Perry dress, she continued her winning streak right till her recent outing. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Green Maxi Dress By Masaba Gupta.

Kriti Sanon went uber chic when she picked white pants paired with a blue and white star printed tunic from the house of Naeem Khan. The outfit had a smart red coloured belt at its waist and it only enhanced its look further. She ditched all her jewellery and settled for a pair of ear studs and finger rings only. Messy bun, red lips, curled eyelashes and highlighted cheeks complimented her look further. It was a rather smart attempt and we are glad to see Sanon sizzling all her way. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

Kriti Sanon for Mimi Promotions

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's no big secret that we are mighty impressed by her #ootd. But while these are our thoughts, what's your take on her outfit? Are you equally smitten or think it's too simple for her taste? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kriti Sanon in Naeem Khan - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

