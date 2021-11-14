Sonam Kapoor is in London and she's busy taking the streets by storm. The fashionista who probably made us aware of the very term certainly loves fashion like no one else. The Khoobsurat actress is a couture connoisseur and nails them like no one else. For someone who eats, breathes and lives fashion, Sonam K Ahuja probably, no wait, most definitely has the most enviable wardrobe. She recently stepped out in Notting Hill looking like perfection and her all Dior look left us stunned. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal in Anita Dongre.

Sonam is a fan of the Christian Dior label and her recent attempt was proof of that. She recently picked a black dress and paired it with a grey trench coat. She further accessorised it by picking an iconic black Lady Dior handbag and a pair of matching boots to go with. With her nude makeup and blow-dried straightened hair, she kept it chic and so classy. A perfect Sonam Kapoor outing, her outfit had 'stunning' written all over it.

Sonam K Ahuja in Dior

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Of course, we are digging her new outing and can't stop raving about it. And while these are our thoughts, what's your opinion about it? Are you as impressed as we are or think it's too subtle for your taste? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

