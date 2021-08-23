Kajal Aggarwal had a rather fun Raksha Bandhan celebration and the same was evident through the pictures that she shared. The Singham actress looked delightful in her choice of outfit and needless to say, she exuded all the festive vibes. One look at her happy pictures and you're day gets more bright suddenly. For those who hate anything gaudy or loud and love everything that's simple and stunning, this outfit is the right pick for you. Yo or Hell No? Mrunal Thakur's Black Organza Saree By Picchika.

Aggarwal picked a simple ochre colour traditional outfit from the house of Anita Dongre. She paired her dress with a silver choker necklace and brown flops and ditched the rest of the jewellery. Nude makeup and her straightened hair left open completed her look further. Kajal's outfit was apt for the occasion and the way she styled it enhanced its overall look. It looked simple but rich and elegant at the same time. Yo or Hell No? Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Fendi Dress at Wimbledon 2021.

Kajal Aggarwal in Anita Dongre

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly showering her with heaps of praises, what's your take about the same? Do you approve of it or think it's too plain of a choice? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kajal Aggarwal in Anita Dongre - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is beautiful No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).