Vidya Balan is busy strutting in style while also promoting her new release, Sherni. The actor is certainly keeping her fans hooked to their screens with her one too many avatars. While she loves sarees like no one else, she also took the opportunity to slay in midi and maxi dresses this time. From being a fashion offender to a fashionista on the roll, she has walked miles to reach the position she's at. And while we are ogling at her new appearances, let's discuss her recent one in detail. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor's Princess-Like Outfit By Atelier Zuhra.

Vidya Balan picked a printed saree from the house of Masaba Gupta. While the print was the highlight of her attire, the attached blouse was rather plain and looked slightly dull. Now that we have seen Balan make some jaw-dropping appearances in the past couple of days, her new outing has slightly disappointed us in terms of the designing and not styling. The styling was apt for the attire wherein she ditched all the jewellery and picked a pair of statement earrings only. A messy ponytail, mauve lips and dewy makeup completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene's Yellow Sharara By Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Vidya Balan for Sherni Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are not really in favour of her choice, what are your thoughts about the same? Are you impressed with this Masaba Gupta creation or think it's too boring for your taste? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

