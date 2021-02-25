Vaani Kapoor is currently busy reading multiple scripts and the actress can finally jump outside the YRF's camp and start working with other filmmakers. After Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Kapoor has now signed Ayushmann Khurrana's next and we are looking forward to witnessing their chemistry. Until then, let's discuss her newest fashion outing, the one that reminds us of some Disney princess. Vaani's stylist, Mohit Rai took to his Instagram account to share her new pictures and we are awestruck. Yo or Hell No? Shilpa Shetty's Yellow Shimmery Gown By Neetu Rohra.

Vaani picked a baby pick Atelier Zuhra gown for an awards ceremony and styled it effortlessly. An off-shoulder gown with no jewellery can look stunning if styled right. Vaani amped up her look by complimenting her outfit with nude lips, shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks and soft wavy hair. Her styling was extremely simple with nothing fussy about it. Ask us to rate her look and we'd certainly give it 10/10. While the outfit looked ravishing, Vaani nailed it to the hilt with her charming persona. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi in a Baby Pink Fusion Saree By Tarun Tahiliani.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are certainly approving her choice but that's our decision and yours can vary. Do you think her outfit is worthy of all the good words or is it too monotonous for your taste? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

