Zendaya, who's a fan favourite these days celebrates her birthday on September 1. Besides being one of the most loved members of the Marvel family, Zendays also bagged a lot of popularity for her show, Euphoria which even helped her bag Emmys. A rising star in Hollywood, the girl is already making headlines for both - her personal and professional lives and also for her ravishing, sultry and mind-boggling fashion statements. We can't tag her as the fashionista in the making for the girl is clearly beyond that. She'd give some of the senior members in the fashion industry a run for their money. Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Kissing In a Car In LA; Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes (See Tweets).

Zendaya eats, breathes and lives fashion. Her choices are charming and she definitely does a fine job in nailing all her looks to the hilt. A red carpet czarina, Zendaya's outings are in sync with trends or rather, she doesn't hesitate in making a few of her own. She has a strong sense of styling and it reflects in her choice of outfits. They are wild, zazzy and vibrant - everything wrapped into one. From her green corset dress at the Emmy Awards to the time she paid an ode to one of Beyonce's iconic fashion moments, she's only getting better with her attempts and is still striving to be the best. Thirstday Special: These Hot Pics Prove Why Zendaya Is KWEEN!

On Zendaya's special day, here's recalling some of her best sartorial moments from the last couple of years. Have a look...

In Armani Prive

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tom Ford

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vera Wang

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While spidey fans are certainly excited to see their superhero team-up with Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they are also rooting for Tom Holland and Zendaya's real-life romance. The couple is apparently dating in real life and we don't need to say how adorable they look together. Well, now that we know about their love story, here's expecting a lovey-dovey wish from Holland for his girl on her special day.

