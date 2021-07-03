Today in news that's making headlines across the world, co-stars/friends Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen making out and smiling while inside a car in LA. The news reverberated across the Twittersphere and the famous duo has now become a source of some hilarious memes. See tweets.
me sleeping peacefully tonight after finding out zendaya and tom holland are finally a couple pic.twitter.com/8jt0Crlscd
— erica :) (@teenlwolf) July 2, 2021
We don't know about that
ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND REALLY BROKE THE INTERNET
when they the world pic.twitter.com/DTqq3kKm0H
— Stef ⚜️ LOKI ERA (@sharmstyles) July 2, 2021
Of course, a Loki Reference would make it to the mix
BREAKING NEWS: A Nexus Event appears to have happened while Tom Holland and Zendaya were in that vehicle. pic.twitter.com/jkjbGmCeNd
— ben (@agentsofben) July 2, 2021
Someone is really invested
nicki minaj listening to traitor after seeing the tom holland and zendaya pics pic.twitter.com/3wjJz3Mrhf
— precious (@preshsss) July 3, 2021
He and the rest of the world it seems
“Tom Holland and “TOM HOLLAND
Zendaya have been AND ZENDAYA
spotted kissing” HAVE BEEN
SPOTTED KISSING” pic.twitter.com/FAd7u9BhVR
— Anna ✡︎ | waiting for NWH 🕷🕸 (@tomspeterx) July 2, 2021
Really
*tom holland and zendaya finally dating*
me: I HAVE BEEN WAITING...FOR 5 YEARS pic.twitter.com/sB75TssLtB
— ᗢ بنت اسمها زيزو ⎊ (@theycallmezizo) July 2, 2021
We have a happy camper
the whole tl rn after seeing these pics of tom holland and zendaya : pic.twitter.com/k1TXYk9pkQ
— emma (@remswtlive) July 2, 2021
That's commitment
TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA ARE LITERALLY A DREAM COUPLE I BEEN WAITING pic.twitter.com/h5TENyVlds
— emily♡ (@emiliaspov) July 2, 2021
