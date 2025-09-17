Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, is reportedly being considered for a Bollywood film. Yes, you heard that right! The strange news has shocked fans, who could never have imagined such a unique crossover, at least in 2025. According to a report in an international media outlet, the 28-year-old Hollywood actress has been offered a role in one of the most expensive films ever made in India. The same report also states that the actress has been offered a whopping paycheck of £45 million, approximately INR 530 crore. ‘You Should Go See This Movie’: After Sydney Sweeney Faces Backlash Over American Eagle Ad, Halsey Slams Trolls for Hurting Their 'Americana Film' Amid Controversy.

Sydney Sweeney To Star in a Bollywood Film?

According to a report in The Sun, a production company recently reached out to Sydney Sweeney for a Bollywood film with an INR 530 crore offer. They have asked the young actress to be part of one of the most expensive films in Bollywood. "The deal is made up of a 35 million pound (over INR 415 cr) fee alongside 10 million pounds (over INR 155 cr) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney's star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market," the report stated.

Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram Post

Sydney Sweeney To Play American Girl Romancing Indian Star?

The report further claimed that Sydney is set to portray a young American girl who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. Filming for the movie is expected to begin in early 2026 in multiple locations, including New York, London, Paris and Dubai.

A source revealed that the actress was shocked when she was offered Sydney Sweeney To Play American Girl Romancing Indian Star £45 million for the movie. "But the project is intriguing and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market," said the source.

The source added that "money isn't everything" and Sydney Sweeney is yet to decide on the offer, and she is "weighing her options carefully." ‘Christy’: Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognisable As She Transforms Into Boxer Christy Martin in Upcoming Biopic; Netizens React, Joke ‘Beat Us Into Submission’ (See Pic).

Sydney Sweeney’s Work Front

Sydney Sweeney is currently working on her upcoming biopic on American boxer Christy Martin titled Christy. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the film will release in the theatres on November 7. She also has The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried, which releases this Christmas.

