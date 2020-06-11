Father’s Day 2020 is upon us, and there is so much to do. It is that one day, when kids around the world would do anything to make their dad feel extra special. Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, and this year it falls on June 21. We do not have many days left for the big day. Besides, the ongoing pandemic limits the Father’s Day 2020 celebration, but that does not necessarily have to be less fun. We have likely become a bit savvier when it comes to the whole social distancing thing and how we frame all celebrations as virtual these days. So for Father’s Day 2020, here we bring you some virtual celebration ideas that you can follow to celebrate the day with your dad at home. From planning a backyard BBQ to family game night over Zoom, here are four simple and best ways to celebrate and host a Virtual Father’ Day 2020 celebration he deserves. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

In the past, celebrating Father’s Day meant a surprise party with friends and family, hitting the golf course or taking your dad to movies or a fine dine-out. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending face-to-face time with our favourite people may not significantly be possible. Countries which are significantly affected by the virus are still under restrictions and celebrating Father’s Day 2020 virtually is the only way. Thankfully, there are more than a few virtual Father’s Day ideas to choose from so that you can show just how much your father is loved and valued. Unique and Personalised Presents to Put a Smile on Your Dad's Face!

BBQ at the Backyard

BBQ at the backyard is still possible. So why don’t you make some of the best ribs he will ever have. You can also complete the barbeque, adding some more recipes on the menu to make it a full-fledged meal, something that he will cherish forever. And in case, you are unable to meet your father during this day; you can send him a surprise basket on his front porch with all his favourite food items and some drinks to go with.

Watch Classic Movie on Fatherhood

If there is a special movie or series that is special to you and your father, you can watch it together to celebrate Father’s Day 2020. There are so many streaming platforms which have many movies, classic ones too, so that you and your dad can enjoy together, even if you are far apart. Don’t forget to add the popcorn.

Cook or Bake Something, Together

Cooking or baking has surely become a new hobby for many of us during this pandemic. If your dad loves spending time in the kitchen too, then a fun activity would be cooking a special meal together. There are many cooking and baking videos online that both you and your dad can follow to celebrate the day virtually. For those living away from parents, just make a zoom call and wear your chef hat to make some delicious recipes.

Family Game Night Over Zoom

There are many games that you can play online. The lockdown has undoubtedly created some more fun options to play games with multiple people at a time. For Father’s Day 2020, why not keep up a family game night tradition going over Zoom? This way, you will have a memorable time spent together with all the family members, making your father feel how much loved he is.

These are a few basic and fun ways through which you can make your Father’s Day virtual celebration even more fun. This will allow you both to spend some quality time together and enrich your bond. Happy Father’s Day!

