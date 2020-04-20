Adolf Hitler Birth Anniversary: Facts to Know About The Disgraced Anti-Semite Former German Supreme Leader

1933: Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945), chancellor of Germany, is welcomed by supporters at Nuremberg | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It would not be wrong to say that no historical figure of the 20th century remains as widely discussed as Adolf Hitler. Germany's one-time Führer and arguably the most ruthless dictator, Hitler was born on April 20, 1889. Even 131 years after his birth, the Nazi leader who ordered the execution of millions of Jews continues to remain symbol of terror. He was the man who was responsible for the Second World War that killed nearly 60 million soldiers and civilians.

Due to his great talent of public speaking, Hitler was among the person who controlled the public by the use of his words. As one of the most reviled figures in history, Hitler remains the subject of grim fascination. On his birth anniversary, here are some fascinating facts about him.

Facts to Know About Former German Supreme Leader:

Hitler was born to Sir Alois Hitler on April 20, 1889. From his childhood, Hitler had a deep affection for his mother and an equivalent hatred for his father.

The hatred deepened when his father forced him to join a technical school in Linz.

After Alois' death in 1904, Hitler moved out of Linz and sought his mother's consent to study fine arts in Vienna.

When World War I broke out in 1913, Hitler registered with Austria-Hungary forces to serve in the armed forces. His application was rejected on medical grounds.

This didn't stop Hitler from joining war. He signed up for voluntary services being sought by the Bavarian Army.

In his five-year period on the battlefield, Hitler drew widespread praise for his courage and heroism.

After returning to Munich, Hitler joined the German Workers' Party.

He succeeded in turning German Workers' Party into National Socialist German Workers' Party, commonly known as the Nazi Party, and emerged as its leader.

In 1923, he tried to overthrow the regional government but did failed in it and was sentenced to five years in jail for treason

During his time in prison, he wrote his autobiography, Mein Kampf (My Struggle)

After being released from jail, Hitler's popularity grew, with Nazi Party wresting power in 1933.

A year later, he turned German political system autocratic and appointed himself as Supreme leader or the Fuhrer.

In 1939, Germany launched a military campaign against Poland. The invasion attempt laid stones for World War II, with the United Kingdom and France announcing a war against Germany.

Hitler, after successfully invading Poland, launched a military campaign on Russia. The attack on Soviets in 1942 was followed by America's entry into the war turning tides in favour of the Allied Powers.

By 1945, Germany had sensed its defeat in the war. Hitler realised that his days were numbered. On April 28 that year, the Nazi chief married his longtime lover Eva Braun. The duo committed suicide two days later.

While Hitler was a great leader, he did not leave any legacy due to his anti-Semite agenda which led to the brutal massacre of millions of Jews in Germany.