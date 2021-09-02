Happy Aja Ekadashi 2021! Ekadashi is considered to be of great importance in Hinduism and most people consider this date to be an auspicious moment to fast and worship lord Vishnu. A person observing a fast on this day is said to be bestowed with blessings from Lord Vishnu BUT one can only achieve these benefit if they follow the correct rules of fasting. The Ekadashi falling in the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month is called Aja Ekadashi. This year the Aja Ekadashi will be celebrated on September 3, 2021. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshiped on this day. According to religious beliefs, fasting on Aja Ekadashi gives freedom from all sins. However, if you want to do it correctly by following the right rituals, we have your back with Aja Ekadashi 2021 Dos and Don'ts.

Aja Ekadashi 2021 Puja Vidhi

The day of Aja Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day you must clean the temple and light a clay lamp (diya). After this, anoint Lord Vishnu with Ganga water. After offering flowers and Tulsi, you must perform aarti seeking blessing from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. You must offer sattvik food to God and it is believed that Tulsi leaves must be placed in the Bhog of Lord Vishnu.

Aja Ekadashi 2021 Dos and Don'ts

Consuming rice on Ekadashi is said to be forbidden in the scriptures.

Ekadashi fasting shows devotion towards Srihari (Lord Vishnu). Therefore, on the day of Aja Ekadashi, one should take care of moderation in terms of eating and drinking.

The date of Ekadashi is considered to be extremely auspicious and therefore quarrel or arguments should be avoided.

Worshiping Lord Vishnu on the day of Ekadashi holds special significance. It is believed that by worshiping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu duly on the day of Ekadashi, their blessings are obtained.

Ekadashi donation holds special significance as well. Donations should be made to the poor or needy.

If possible, one should also take bath in the Ganga River on Ekadashi.

Donation of banana or turmeric on Ekadashi day is considered auspicious.

Celibacy should be followed on this day.

Meat and Madira (alcohol) should not be consumed on the day of Ekadashi.

If you are not able to fast due to any reason, then you should meditate and worship Lord Vishnu. Just be sincere and don't criticize anyone.

