Aja Ekadashi is the commemoration of Ekadashi in the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Aja Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on September 3. Also known as Ananda Ekadashi, this celebration revolves around observing the stringent Ekadashi fast and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of every phase of the month. There are 24 Ekadashi observed every year, and they are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe a strict no water no food fast (nirjala vrat) on the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi. As we prepare to celebrate Aja Ekadashi 2021, here is everything you need to know about this commemoration.

When is Aja Ekadashi 2021?

Aja Ekadashi will be observed on September 3. This celebration, which is often referred to as Ananda Ekadashi, falls in the dark phase of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 06:21 AM on September 2, 2021, and will go on till 07:44 AM on September 3, 2021. However, the Ekadashi fast will be observed on September 3. To break the Ekadashi fast, devotees have to wait till the sunrise of Dwadashi tithi, which will only occur on September 4.

Parana Time for breaking the Aja Ekadashi Vrat on September 4 - 06:24 AM to 08:24 AM

Significance of Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi is one of the few ekadashis that are observed during the Chaturmas, where Lord Vishnu is said to be in a state of deep meditation for four months. Much like the celebration of other Ekaashis, people believe that observing the stringent Ekadashi vrat will help them repent their sins and bring them closer to happiness and prosperity in life. People often make special delicacies for Lord Vishnu, recite mantras, shlokas and aartis to appease Lord Vishnu while observing this fast.

Watch Video of Aja Ekadashi Vrat Katha

As we celebrate Aja Ekadashi 2021, we hope you get all the happiness and love you deserve. Happy Aja Ekadashi 2021!

