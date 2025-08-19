Aja Ekadashi holds great religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Ekadashi is one of the most favourable days to honour Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees observe a fast and pray to Lord Vishnu with deep devotion, seeking a blessed and prosperous life. Aja Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day or Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Aja Ekadashi 2025 falls on August 19. According to drikpanchang, the Parana Time is from 06:21 to 08:53 am while on Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 13:58 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 17:22 on August 18, 2025 and ends at 15:32 on August 19, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Aja Ekadashi vrat katha, Aja Ekadashi 2025 date, timings and significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Date

Aja Ekadashi 2025 falls on August 19, 2025.

Aja Ekadashi Timings

Aja Ekadashi Tithi begins at 17:22 on August 18, 2025 and ends at 15:32 on August 19, 2025.

The Parana Time is from 06:21 to 08:53 am

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 13:58 pm.

Watch Video of Aja Ekadashi Vrat Katha:

Aja Ekadashi Significance

Aja Ekadashi holds great significance in Hinduism as it is believed that observing Aja Ekadashi with devotion helps one attain moksha and washes away past sins. Devotees observe this fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu, who is considered the preserver of the universe. Ekadashi fasting is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. The name ‘Aja’ is linked to the belief that this Ekadashi destroys the negative karmas accumulated over several births.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).