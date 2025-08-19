Aja Ekadashi Vrat is a highly auspicious Hindu observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. This day is celebrated on the Ekadashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, which typically falls between August and September in the Gregorian calendar. Aja Ekadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Devotees observe this vrat with deep devotion, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for spiritual upliftment and the removal of past sins. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

The fast-breaking ritual, known as Parana, is performed the day after Ekadashi. According to drikpanchang, Aja Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Parana (fast breaking time) is from 06:21 to 08:53 am on August 20. On Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 13:58 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 17:22 on August 18, 2025 and ends at 15:32 on August 19, 2025.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Date

Aja Ekadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 17:22 on August 18, 2025 and ends at 15:32 on August 19, 2025.

Aja Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Parana (fast breaking time) is from 06:21 to 08:53 am on August 20.

On Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 13:58 pm.

Aja Ekadashi Rituals and Significance

Aja Ekadashi holds great significance among the Hindu community, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Observing Aja Ekadashi with sincerity is believed to bring immense spiritual merit, peace, and prosperity, making it one of the most revered fasts among Lord Vishnu’s devotees.

As per religious beliefs, devotees who observe Aja Ekadashi are believed to get rid of their past sins. Ekadashi fasting is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu scriptures, the merit earned by observing this fast is equivalent to performing a thousand Ashvamedha Yagnas and donating ten thousand cows.

