Every year, come February, our timeline is filled with all things hearts and love - Valentine’s Day is after all, upon us. But come February 15, things slowly begin to go back to normal, and for others, the time to openly diss up on love arrives with the beginning of Anti-valentines Week! The week after Valentine’s Day 2023 - February 14 - is celebrated as Anti-Valentine’s Week, where people who have been hurt in love or despise all that PDA openly share Anti-Valenitne’s Day jokes and memes, funny celebrations and more. Anti-Valentine’s Day 2023 will be celebrated from February 15 to February 21, and each day is dedicated to one act away from love. If you, too are excited to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week 2023 to recover from the overdose of all things Valentines’, here is the Anti-Valentine’s Day 2023 calendar to help add to the fun and festivity of this observance. Anti-Valentine Week 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: Single? Or Just Heartbroken? You Have to Celebrate This Week via Hilarious Posts.

Each day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is exactly complementary to the celebration of Valentine’s Week which has been very popular in India. To counter the gifting of roses when you are in love, many people joke about welcoming the day after Valentine’s Day with slaps. While the actual physical act of violence is condoned by all, the notion of metaphorical slaps is what people focus on, on this day. Similarly, Propose Day is countered with Kick Day and the last day of commemoration - Break Up Day helps people who have walked out of not-so-love-filled situationships to celebrate breaking free!

Anti-Valentine’s Week 2023 Calendar

Date Anti-Valentine’s Week Day February 15, 2023 Slap Day February 16, 2023 Kick Day February 17, 2023 Perfume Day February 18, 2023 Flirt Day February 19, 2023 Confession Day February 20, 2023 Missing Day February 21, 2023 Break Up Day

It is interesting to note that this celebration of Valentine’s Week, as well as Anti-Valentine’s Week, is mainly popular across India. People across the world mainly celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14 and celebrate all the love in their lives, but the commemoration has turned into a week-long festivity in our country.

