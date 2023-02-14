The two most talked-about subjects in February are love and romance. In fact, the entire week is made more hopeful for lovers due to Valentine's Day, giving them the confidence to make an actual proposal to their beloved. The fortunate ones get to celebrate Valentine's Day with their significant other while giving and receiving sentimental heart-shaped gifts. But what about those who are heartbroken or single? Well, there is an entire week dedicated to them as well. Singles Awareness Day 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: Done with Valentine's Day Drama? Celebrate the Day of Singlehood with These Hilarious Posts.

Known as Anti-Valentine's Week, this week for singles or the heartbroken is well-celebrated with hilarious memes and jokes, yes Anti-Valentine's Week hilarious posts. In the 2023 Anti-Valentine's Week Full Calendar aka after Valentine's Day (February 14), people celebrate Anti-Valentine's Week from February 15. The days are called Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day.

Due to couples' overt displays of passion for partners or potential significant others in public spaces like restaurants and social media, Valentine's Week can be infuriating for singles everywhere. If you've been wondering what would happen to single people who dislike the days of love as Valentine's Week ends this week, we have the most excellent solution for you: Anti-Week. Valentine's. How do you manage the extreme suffering you endure over this week-long celebration of love when couples cannot stop their PDA? Well, we have for you Anti-Valentine's Week funny memes and jokes:

Y'all excited for valentine's day. I'm waiting for valentine's day to end and anti-valentine's week to start, we're not the same😂😂 — Sherleeniel_juarez (@LadyAlpha980021) February 13, 2023

Anti-valentine week starts from tomorrow and ends with Breakup Day on Feb-21. Make use of it guys..😄🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N5KlHvMyHY — Roseline (@Roseline_Jaxx) February 14, 2022

Happy Slap Day 😁 Mention someone u want 😅 pic.twitter.com/XQ7dVe6gkz — Sᴀᴜʀᴀʙʜ (@_saurabh_7) February 15, 2022

Happy slap day😁 Humara week toh aj se start hua😂 pic.twitter.com/Mw3TYBBJ4O — Amit Sharma(Dogra)💛 (@Amit_Sharma_7) February 15, 2022

The Anti-Week Valentine's Day celebration will make life relatively easy and convenient for individuals who have experienced heartbreak. The celebration's straightforward premise is to escape from everyday life and celebrate it every day with a fresh theme. Prepare your anti-love concoctions, you precious, hurting creatures out there! For all the lonely and unhappy individuals Valentine's Week may have been no less than a hassle, so you definitely deserve to cool off with Anti-Valentine Week.

