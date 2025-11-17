International Students’ Day is celebrated annually on November 17 around the world to acknowledge the solidarity and active role of students worldwide. This global event highlights the important role that students play in building society and appreciates their efforts in advancing education, equality, and democratic values. As International Students’ Day 2025 nears, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of International Students’ Day 2025 wishes, International Students’ Day 2025 greetings, International Students’ Day 2025 quotes and HD wallpapers, International Students’ Day 2025 Facebook status which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these International Students’ Day wishes and International Students’ Day 2025 WhatsApp messages and send to your friends.

As per historical records, the origin of International Students’ Day dates back to 1939, when Nazi forces stormed the University of Prague after student demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. Many students were killed, hundreds were arrested, and universities were shut down. To commemorate their courage and sacrifice, November 17 was later declared International Students’ Day. International Students’ Day Wishes: Share Messages, Heartwarming Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Students

International Students’ Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Live As if You Were To Die Tomorrow. Learn As if You Were To Live Forever.” Mahatma Gandhi

International Students’ Day 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy International Students’ Day! May Your Journey of Learning Be Filled With Growth, Resilience, and Success. Keep Shining As the Future Changemakers of the World!

International Students’ Day 2025 Wishes Reads: Wishing All International Students a Day of Unity, Strength, and Inspiration. Your Dedication to Education Across Borders Enriches Our Global Community – Keep Pushing Boundaries and Dreaming Big!

International Students’ Day 2025 Wishes Reads: On International Students’ Day, Celebrate Your Courage and Commitment to Education Far From Home. May You Continue To Thrive, Achieve Your Goals, and Inspire Others With Your Journey.

International Students’ Day 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy International Students’ Day! Your Courage To Study Away From Home Inspires Us All. Keep Embracing New Cultures, Learning Constantly, and Making Your Mark on the World Stage.

International Students’ Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Education Is the Most Powerful Weapon Which You Can Use To Change the World.” Nelson Mandela

International Students' Day is an international observance of the student community and is now marked by a number of universities, sometimes on a day other than 17 November, as a non-political celebration of the multiculturalism of their international students. It is a public holiday in the Czech Republic, though not due to the day itself, but rather due to the Velvet Revolution, which occurred on the same day in 1989, and started in part as a commemoration of the events in 1939.

