Happy Army Day 2021! Today, on January 15, the entire nation is celebrating Army Day. This day has been celebrated every year since independence. On this day people also share Army Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images, IAF Pics, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs. Many people wonder the history behind the celebration of Indian Army Day on 15 January. Here it goes: In 1949, on this day in place of General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, the then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa became the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. On this occasion, this day was declared as Army Day. General KM Cariappa took charge of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher who was the last British commander of Indian Army.

Cariappa later also became a Field Marshal. The Indian Army was formed by the East India Company in 1776 in Kolkata with 53 cantonments and 9 army bases. On the occasion of Army Day, many army squads and regiments participate in the parade. Many tableaux are also extracted with it. Army Day is celebrated with great fanfare as KM Cariappa was the first officer to be given the title of Field Marshal. He led the Indian Army in the Indo-Pak war in 1947.

Cariappa retired in the year 1953 and died in 1993 at the age of 94.

WhatsApp Message: “Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour (Indian Flag), or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure” – Captain Vikram Batra

WhatsApp Message: “Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us” – Indian Army

WhatsApp Message: “There Will Be No Withdrawal Without Written Orders and These Orders Shall Never Be Issued”- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

WhatsApp Message: “We Fight To Win and Win With a Knock Out, Because There Are No Runners Up in War” -General JJ Singh

WhatsApp Message: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

WhatsApp Message: Let Us Celebrate With Pride the Service Rendered to the Nation. By Our Fearless & Selfless Warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate Army Day 2021, you can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and share them among your friends and family, honouring the brave jawans. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the WhatsApp stickers.

The Indian Army started as a legion of the East India Company. Later it became the British Indian Army and was then renamed the Indian Army. On the occasion of Army Day last year, the parade was led by a lady officer. Lieutenant Bhavna Kasturi led the army parade. A salute is given to the Chief of Army Staff on the occasion of Army Day. But for the first time this year, a salute has been given to CDS General Bipin Rawat in place of Army Chief.

