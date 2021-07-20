Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on July 20 this year. It is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi. The celebration of Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas - a holy period of four months. In these four months, Lord Vishnu is in the state of Yogic sleep, and Lord Shiva takes control of the universe. Devshayani Ekadashi celebrations are all set to be in full swing for Vishnu devotees who will observe the Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2021. People are also sure to share Devshayani Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021 greetings and messages, Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated in the bright phase of the Hindu month of Ashadi. Commemorated on the eleventh day (hence Ekadashi), this celebration is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi. It is one of the most important of the 24 ekadashis that devotees observe. Ekadashi celebration revolves around Lord Vishnu and his role in creating and running the universe. Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi that follows the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

On this day, people wake up early, have a bath and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Visiting Lord Vishnu temples and observing stringent Ekadashi fasts are also common practices on this day. Many people believe that observing the Ekadashi Vrat will help bring prosperity to one’s family and put an end to their suffering. In addition to these traditions, sharing Happy Devshayani Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 greetings and messages, Happy Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures is also a common practice on this day.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 Wishes in Hindi

Devshayani Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi Ki Dheron Shubhkamnaye

Devshayani Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Meri Aur Mere Parivar Kis Taraf Se Aap Sabhi Ko Dheron Shubhkamnaye

Devshayani Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagwan Vishnu Ki Kripa Aap Par Sadaiv Bani Rahe, Yeh Meri Mansha Hai. Devshayani Ekadashi Ke Shubh Avsar Par Dheron Shubhkamnaye

Devshayani Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Taal Baje Aur Baje Mridang, Baje Shrihari Ki Veena, Kare Vishnu Ki Jai-Jaikar, Ashadhi Ekadashi Par Karein Unke Gungan. Devshayani Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Devshayani Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagwan Vishnu Jinka Naam Hai, Jagat Ke USS Palanhaar Ko, Devshayani Ekadashi Ke Avsar Par, Shat-Shat Naman. Devshayani Ekadashi Ki Shubhkamnayen

Ashadhi Ekadashi Images in Marathi

Ashadhi Ekadashi Marathi Wishes (File Image)

Ashadhi Ekadashi Marathi Wishes (File Image)

Ashadhi Ekadashi Marathi Wishes (File Image)

We hope that these wishes and messages help you to celebrate an auspicious and blessed Devshayani Ekadashi. To celebrate Devshayani Ekadashi, people often share the folklore around this observance and also highlight the significance of Chaturmas. Lord Vishnu is believed to be in a state of deep sleep starting on Devashayani Ekadashi and continues to be in this state through four months before finally waking up on Pradhoni Ekadashi, which falls on November 15, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).