Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) in the waxing phase in the Hindu month of Ashadha. This celebration is significant as it marks the beginning of Chatur Maas. Being one of the twenty-four Ekadashis observed by Hindus, this day is commemorated by observing Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat. Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on July 20 this year. And as devotees prepare to welcome Chaturmas 2021 and keep the stringed Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat timings, Puja Vidhi, etc. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Drives to Pandharpur To Take Part in Annual 'Maha Puja' of Lord Vitthal.

When is Devshayani Ekadashi 2021?

As mentioned above, Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day in the bright phase of Ashadha month. It marks the beginning of Chaturmas when Lord Vishnu goes into a state of deep sleep. Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on July 20. The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 09:59 PM on Jul 19, 2021and goes on till 07:17 PM on Jul 20, 2021. People who observe the full-day Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat will break their fast on July 21 at Prana time.

On 21st July, Parana Time - 06:13 AM to 08:47 AM

How is Devshayani Ekadashi Celebrated?

There are 24 ekadashis every year, which are celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Vishnu devotees across the world. The occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi is also marked by observing a stringent day-long fast, which is also known as Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat. While some people observe this fast while consuming fruits and water, others take the more stringent route and abstain from eating or drinking anything for 24 hours. The Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat is broken at Prana time, which usually falls on the next day morning. In addition to this, people also wake up early, have baths, sing devotional aartis and songs to pray to Lord Vishnu. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021 Wishes in Marathi & Lord Vitthal HD Images to Send to Family and Friends.

Devshayani Ekadashi Significance

It is believed that Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of the four-month period where Lord Vishnu is in a state of deep sleep. This period is called Chaturmas. Lord Vishnu is said to wake up after four months on Prabhodhini Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is said to rest in the coiled body of his seven-headed serpent, and Lord Shiva is said to take charge of the universe in this time. He is believed to remain in this state of Yogic sleep through Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik.

This makes the celebration of Devshayani Ekadashi extremely important. This celebration is also known as Ashadi Ekadashi or Padma Ekadashi. We hope that this Devshayani Ekadashi celebration brings with it peace and happiness to one and all!

