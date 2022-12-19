India will observe the 95th death anniversary of freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan on December 19, 2022. Khan is always remembered as a martyr and revolutionary, and co-founder of the Hindustan Republican Association who died on December 19, 1927, after being hanged by the British regime at Faridabad jail for being part of the Kakori train dacoity, commonly referred to as the Kakori conspiracy of 1925. Ashfaqullah Khan, who was also a poet, penned several striking quotes about his love for India. As we mark Ashfaqullah Khan's death anniversary in 2022, here are some powerful quotes and famous slogans of the Indian freedom fighter that you can share with everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Ashfaqullah Khan Birth Anniversary 2022: Nation Pays Tribute to Revolutionary Freedom Fighter on His 122nd Birth Anniversary.

Ashfaqullah Khan was born on October 22, 1900, in the Shahjahanpur district of the United Provinces to Shafiq Ullah Khan and Mazharunissa, Muslim Pathans of the Khyber tribe, which belonged to the landlord class. He was the youngest among his five siblings. In later years, Khan met Ram Prasad Bismil, a revolutionary who was closely involved in the Mainpuri Conspiracy and soon joined him in activities related to non-cooperation, the Swaraj Party, and the Hindustan Republican Association. Bismil and Khan were also both poets, with Khan writing Urdu poetry under the pseudonym Hasrat.

Ashfaqullah Khan Death Anniversary 2022 Quotes

Quote Reads: "Jaunga Khali Magar Yeh Dard Saath hi Jaayega, Jaane Kis Din Hindostan Azzad Watan Kehlayega." - Ashfaqulla Khan

Quote Reads: "Kas li Kamar Ab to Kuch Karke Dikhaenge, Azaad hi ho Lenge, Ya Sar hi Kata Denge" - Ashfaqulla Khan

Quote Reads: "Only for The Love of Our Country I Suffer so Much." - Ashfaqulla Khan

Quote Reads: "Weep Not Children, Weep Not Elders; I am Immortal! I am Immortal!" - Ashfaqulla Khan

Quote Reads: "Khoon Se Khelenge Holi Agar Vatan Mushkil Main Hai." - Ashfaqulla Khan

Khan was strongly inspired by Lenin and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and expressed beliefs in the liberation of the poor and the rejection of capitalist interests.

