Several paid tributes to Ashfaqullah Khan on his 122nd birth anniversary. He was a prominent young freedom fighter who believed in radical movements to uproot British rule. He was born on 22 October, 1900 in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, and his 122nd birth anniversary is being observed this year.

Ashfaqulla Khan Birth Anniversary 2022 Tributes:

जब देशभक्ति के इन ज्वलन्त विचारों से प्रेरित हो कर अशफ़ाक़ुल्लाह ख़ाँ ने फाँसी के फंदे को चूम लिया तब वे सिर्फ 27 वर्ष के थे। जिस आज़ादी में हम साँस ले रहे हैं, उसका मूल्य हमेशा सदा याद होना चाहिए। शहीद अशफ़ाक़ुल्लाह ख़ाँ की जयंती पर कोटि कोटि नमन। #AshfaqullaKhan pic.twitter.com/LDj7mHlkqv — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) October 22, 2022

Heartful tribute to Ashfaqulla Khan on his birth anniversary. One of the greatest martyrs who laid down his life for the freedom of India. pic.twitter.com/zUY84uGZyc — Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) October 22, 2022

