Attukal Pongala is the annual Malayalam festival held at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. Attukal Pongala 2022 Will be celebrated on Thursday, February 17. The celebration date depends on the temple, and women predominantly commemorate the Pongal festival. As we prepare to celebrate Attukal Pongala 2022, here's everything you need to know about the festival, Attukal Pongala 2022 Date, how to celebrate Attukal Pongala, and more.

When is Attukal Pongala 2022?

Attukal Pongala will be celebrated on February 17 at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. It is the culmination of the Attukal festival. On Attukal Pongala 2022, the pongala ceremony will start at 10.50 am and 'Pongala Nivedyam' will be held by 1.20 pm.

Significance of Attukal Pongala

Attukal Pongala festival is an annual celebration at the Bhagavathy temple where devotees ferry tiled and offer their prayers to the almighty. Traditionally, the Attukal Pongala festival witnesses huge footfalls of devotees who come together as a community and prepare a lavish feast of Pongal. However, the celebration this year is bound to be more close-knit due to the continued spread of COVID-19. People have been advised to make the traditional Pongal at home instead of visiting the temple this year.

As we prepare to celebrate Attukal Pongala 2022, we hope that your life is filled with all the happiness and prosperity that this day is said to bring. On this day, the traditional Pongal preparation was initiated when the priest of the temple lit a makeshift stove using the fire brought from the temple Sanctorum, which was then passed on to the women who had their individual parts of Pongal ready to cook. Attukal Bhagavathi is believed to be an incarnation of Kannaki, the central character of the Tamil epic 'Silappathikaaram.' Here's wishing everyone a Happy Attukal Pongala 2022.

