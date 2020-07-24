Azim Hashim Premji, the popular Indian business tycoon, is also an investor, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of Wipro Limited and is informally known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry. Born on July 24, 1945, Azim Premji in Mumbai, he is well renowned for his choices and business strategies. After his father's death, Azim Premji dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 21 to join his family business. It was only after 30 years, he completed the Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University! As he turns 75, we bring to you some of his most interesting quotes that are the perfect dose of motivation to aim higher. Azim Premji Foundation to Fight COVID-19, Donate Rs 1,125 Crore, Here’re Times Indian Business Tycoon Won Hearts With His Philanthropy.

He is often quoted talking about success by giving simple reasoning that many can relate to. In 2001, Azim Premji founded the Azim Premji Foundation to provide quality elementary education in rural areas. He is also known as India's most generous billionaire as he gave away 39% of his Wipro shares for charity. In 2005, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution in Indian trade and commerce. In 2009, Azim Premji was awarded the honorary doctorate from Wesleyan University in Middletown. In 2011, Azim Premji was felicitated with the second-highest civilian award - the Padma Vibhushan.

Quote Reads: "Success Is Achieved Twice. Once in the Mind and the Second Time in the Real World." Azim Premji

Quote Reads: "You Cannot Get Into Business for the Fashion of It." – Azim Premji

Quote Reads: "When the Rate of Change Outside Is More Than What Is Inside, Be Sure That the End Is Near." Azim Premji

Quote Reads: "I Strongly Believe That Those of Us, Who Are Privileged to Have Wealth, Should Contribute Significantly to Try and Create a Better World for the Millions Who Are Far Less Privileged." – Azim Premji

Quote Reads: "If People Are Not Laughing at Your Goals, Your Goals Are Too Small." - Azim Premji

Wipro’s value skyrocketed in the late 1990s, and Premji became one of the richest entrepreneurs in the world. His reputation remains to be highly based on being an ethical entrepreneur whose operation posed as a model for other Indian firms. We wish Azim Premji a Happy Birthday!

