Azim Premji Foundation to Fight COVID-19, Donate Rs 1,125 Crore, Here’re Times Indian Business Tycoon Won Hearts With His Philanthropy

Azim Premji (Photo Credits: File Image)

India is currently battling a global pandemic in the form of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in these tough times, we have seen the large business houses coming up with the financial aids. After the Tatas, Adani and the Reliance Industries, India’s Azim Premji along with his Wipro Group have come up with a contribution of Rs 1,125 crores in the fight against Corona. Azim Premji is a man well known for his philanthropic efforts, and in a company statement it was highlighted the Azim Premji Foundation would commit 1000 crore, Wipro Limited 100 crore and Wipro Enterprises chip in with 25 crores of the relief package.

The former chairman of the Wipro Group and present Azim Premji Foundation chairman is often touted as the czar of India’s IT industry. He has been a key proponent of someone using his position and wealth in making a difference in society. The Wipro Group has made it clear that the sum pledged will have no bearing on the CSR initiatives of the company, which will continue to function as normal. A look at some of the philanthropic endeavours taken up by Azim Premji.

Education is a key area of focus for Azim Premji and through his foundation has contributed to the field of primary education in the country for two decades now. It is estimated he has donated Rs 27,514 crores for education through his foundation that works in eight states.

One part of his foundation focusses on teachers training in government schools while others directly pledge money to NGOs.

He was the first Indian to sign ‘The Giving Pledge’ started by two of the richest men in the world – Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. The signatory pledges half of his fortune to philanthropy.

In 2019, he committed 21 billion dollars as part of a charity, which is a staggering amount in a country where billionaires do not often go out of the way in terms of giving back to the society.

Azim Premji has proven time, and again that philanthropy comes from the heart, and these are the real-life heroes that make a difference in the community.