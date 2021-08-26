Balaram Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birth of Lord Balarama, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and elder brother of Lord Krishna. Balaram Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on August 28. Also known as Baladeva, Balabhadra and Halayudha, Lord Balaram has various mythological significance. This celebration is also known as Hal Shashti and Lalahi Chhath. As we celebrate Lord Balaram's birth anniversary, here is everything you need to know about the Balaram Jayanti 2021 date, how to celebrate Balaram Jayanti and more.

When is Balaram Jayanti 2021?

Balaram Jayanti will be celebrated on August 28 this year. Hal Shashthi falls on the sixth day in the month of Bhadrapada, and people often observe stringent fasts to commemorate this day. Balarama Jayanti Wishes in Hindi & HD Images, WhatsApp Greetings, Messages And SMS to Celebrate Lord Balaram's Birthday.

Balarama Jayanti Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Hal Shashthi or Shashthi Tithi Begins - 06:48 PM on Aug 27, 2021, and Shashthi Tithi Ends - 08:56 PM on Aug 28, 2021. You can celebrate Balarama Jayanti during this period.

Significance of Balaram Jayanti

Balaram Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna's Elder Brother named Balaram. Some people consider Lord Balaram as Lord Krishna's second body, meaning they have the same identity but differ only in form. However, according to various Hindu scriptures, Balarama is an avatar of Abhishek, the God of prosperity. His various names, Baladeva, Balabhadra, Haladhara and Halayudha, all highlight the different attributes and strengths of Lord Balaram. And this celebration aims at celebrating Lord Balaram by sharing stories of Lord Balaram, praying to him for happiness and prosperity and more. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Hindu Festival Gokulashtami.

Celebrating Balaram Jayanti 2021

The mentions of Lord Balaram began in the Hindu scriptures around the time when people began to settle down and started with agriculture. To celebrate Balaram Jayanti, many women often observe a day-long fast for Hal Shashti. Those observing the fast on Balaram Jayanti abstain from having cow milk or any other dairy products.

Balaram Jayanti is commemorated by worshipping Lord Balaram and is often known by different names. While North Indians observe this day as Hal Shashti or Lalahi Chhath, people in Braj celebrate this day as Baladeva Chhath, and Gujarat observes this day as Randhan Chhath. Lord Balaram is said to be the God of agriculture, power and prosperity, and we hope that this Balaram Jayanti fills your life with all the prosperity and happiness in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).