Happy Birthday Barack Obama! The American politician served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Barack Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He was born on August 4, 1961, to an American mother and Kenyan father. When his father left the family, Obama was raised by his mother and maternal grandparents.

Obama’s personal charisma, stirring oratory, and his campaign promise to bring change to the established political system resonated with many Democrats, especially young and minority voters.

On his birthday, LatestLY admires President Obama for his undying commitment to the American ideals of justice.

Quote Reads: "Money is not the only answer, but it makes a difference"- Barack Obama

Quote Reads: “A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things.”- Barack Obama

Quote Reads: “It’s important to make sure that we’re talking with each other in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds.”- Barack Obama

Quote Reads: “Yes We Can!”-- Barack Obama

Quote Reads: "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek".- Barack Obama.

President Obama, a Harvard Law School graduate; is a highly-sought-after speaker, role model and leader within the Democratic Party. In 2009 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

