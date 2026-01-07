Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron and Jair Bolsonaro are among the list of India's Chief Guests for Republic Day in the last 10 years (Photo Credits: Wikimedia commons)

New Delhi, January 7: Inviting a foreign leader to serve as the Chief Guest for Republic Day is the highest diplomatic honour India can bestow. This tradition, which began in 1950 with Indonesia’s President Sukarno, reflects India’s strategic priorities and international friendships. Over the last decade, the list of guests has mirrored India's "Act East" policy, its deepening ties with the Middle East, and its evolving partnerships with Western powers.

For the 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, India has invited the top leadership of the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, as Chief Guests. This year's Republic Day event, which will be held at Kartavya Path in Delhi, will centre on the theme "Vande Mataram", thereby highlighting national unity and the country’s evolving global partnerships. Unfurling vs Hoisting: Understanding the National Flag Protocol Ahead of Republic Day 2026.

Here is the specific list of Chief Guests for the Republic Day parade from 2016 to the upcoming 2026 celebrations:

Republic Day Chief Guests (2016–2026)

Year Chief Guest Country / Organization 2026 Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) and António Costa (President of the European Council) European Union 2025 Prabowo Subianto (President) Indonesia 2024 Emmanuel Macron (President) France 2023 Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (President) Egypt 2022 No Chief Guest due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 2021 No Chief Guest as the invitation to Boris Johnson was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 2020 Jair Bolsonaro (President) Brazil 2019 Cyril Ramaphosa (President) South Africa 2018 Leaders of all 10 ASEAN Nations (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) ASEAN 2017 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi) United Arab Emirates 2016 François Hollande (President) France

Notable Milestones for India in the Last Decade

The selection of guests often carries significant geopolitical weight. For example, the 2018 celebration was historic as India invited the heads of all ten ASEAN nations simultaneously, signalling a major push in regional cooperation. Similarly, the 2015 visit by Barack Obama (just outside the 10-year window) was the first time a sitting US President attended the event. Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Price, How To Book.

The upcoming 2026 invitation to the European Union leadership is unprecedented. It marks the first time the heads of the EU's two main branches will attend together, reflecting India’s view of the EU as a unified and critical geopolitical partner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).