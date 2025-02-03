Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring. The day of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music, and the arts. Vasant Panchami is also popularly known by the names Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The festival usually falls in late January or early February, on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright half of the Hindu month of Magha. Basant Panchami 2025 falls on Sunday, February 2 and the celebration continues till February 3.

According to Drikpanchang, the Vasant Panchami Muhurat will begin from 11:44 AM to 01:18 PM and will last for one hour and 34 minutes. The Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment is at 01:18 PM. The Panchami Tithi began at 11:44 AM on February 02 and end at 09:22 AM on February 03. In this article, let’s know more about the Basant Panchami 2025 date, timings, puja rituals and the significance of this annual event. Saraswati Puja 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Basant Panchami 2025 Date

Basant Panchami 2025 is on Sunday, February 2 and the Panchami tithi continues till February 3.

Basant Panchami 2025 Timings

Vasant Panchami Muhurat began from 11:44 AM to 01:18 PM, lasting for one hour and 34 minutes on February 2.

The Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment is at 01:18 PM.

The Panchami Tithi began at 11:44 AM on February 2 and end at 09:22 AM on February 3.

Basant Panchami Puja Rituals

Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is a festival of Hindus that marks the beginning of preparations for the spring season. It is celebrated by people in various ways depending on the region.

On the day of Basant Panchami, devotees, especially students, artists, and scholars, perform Saraswati Puja, offering flowers, fruits, sweets, and yellow-coloured items to the goddess. The colour yellow symbolises energy, wisdom, and prosperity.

People dress in yellow saris or shirts or accessories, share yellow-coloured snacks and sweets. Some add saffron to their rice and then eat yellow-cooked rice as a part of an elaborate feast.

Many schools and educational institutions organise special prayers. For young children, it’s an auspicious day for ‘Vidyarambham’—the initiation into learning. On this day, people worship Goddess Saraswati to get enlightened with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy and sluggishness. This ritual of initiating education to children is known as Akshar-Abhyasamor Vidya-Arambham/Praasana which is one of the famous rituals of Vasant Panchami.

Schools and colleges arrange pujas in the morning to seek blessing of the Goddess.

Basant Panchami Significance

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated in different ways across India depending on the region. For many, Vasant Panchami is the festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, language, music, and all arts. She symbolises creative energy and power in all its forms. The season and festival also celebrate the agricultural fields' ripening with yellow flowers of mustard crop, which Hindus associate with Saraswati's favourite colour.

Vasant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which take place forty days later. The Vasant Utsava (festival) on Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring, because any season's transition period is 40 days, and after that, the season comes into full bloom.

