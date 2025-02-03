Thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj on Basant Panchami, seeking divine blessings and spiritual fulfilment. In Varanasi, the Dashashwamedh Ghat witnessed a surge of pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Ganga, believing it to cleanse sins and grant moksha. Devotees also worshipped Goddess Saraswati, honouring the tradition of the festival that marks the arrival of spring and the goddess of wisdom. Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the auspicious occasion coincided with Mahakumbh 2025, drawing an even larger crowd for the revered Amrit Snan. Pilgrims immersed themselves in the sacred waters, considering it a moment of immense spiritual significance. Basant Panchami 2025: One-Way Route for Devotees, ‘Operation Eleven’ for Crowd Control Set Up Under UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directive for 3rd Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on Vasant Panchami 2025.

Devotees Perform Amrit Snan, Take Holy Dip in Ganga in Varanasi

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On Basant Panchami, devotees at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi are taking a holy dip in the Ganga to fulfill their wishes and seek moksha. They are also worshipping Goddess Saraswati, as per the tradition of the day pic.twitter.com/7Hhp2OdLja — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees immersed themselves in the Amrit Snan during #Mahakumbh2025, marking a spiritual milestone pic.twitter.com/2NdUGPdDx8 — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

