Saraswati Puja 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Auspicious Festival With Basant Panchami Greetings, Wishes and Messages

Honouring Goddess Saraswati, people seek her blessings to excel in academics, arts and intellectual pursuits. As you celebrate Saraswati Puja 2025, share these Happy Saraswati Puja wishes and Basant Panchami greetings.

Happy Saraswati Puja Images (Photo Credits: File Image)
Socially Meera| Feb 02, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The auspicious festival of Saraswati Puja 2025 is here. It is also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami—a day of devotion and celebration across India. The most auspicious time to perform Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami is during the Panchami tithi, which prevails from 07:09 AM to 12:35 PM on February 2. Honouring Goddess Saraswati, people seek her blessings to excel in academics, arts and intellectual pursuits. Below, we bring you Saraswati Puja 2025 images and HD wallpapers that you can download for free online to share on Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami. These Basant Panchami 2025 greetings, Happy Saraswati Puja 2025 wishes and messages are perfect to send to your near ones as you spread the festive joy.

Happy Saraswati Puja Images

Happy Saraswati Puja Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Saraswati Puja Images

Happy Saraswati Puja Images (Photo Credits: File Image)
Happy Saraswati Puja Images

Happy Saraswati Puja Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Saraswati Puja Images

Happy Saraswati Puja Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Basant Panchami Images

Happy Basant Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Basant Panchami Images

Happy Basant Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vasant Panchami Images

Happy Vasant Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vasant Panchami Images

Happy Basant Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vasant Panchami Images

Happy Vasant Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vasant Panchami Images

Happy Vasant Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

