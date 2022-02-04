Basant Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami. This year, Basant Panchami 2022 will fall on Friday, February 5. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Saraswati Puja is observed with enthusiasm in states such as Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. Here's a collection of Basant Panchami images, Saraswati Puja images, Happy Basant Panchami 2022 wishes, Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 greetings, Vasant Panchami 2022 messages, Basant Panchami HD wallpapers, HD photos of Goddess Sarawati for Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp. Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes & Basant Panchami HD Images: Happy Vasant Panchami Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion.

Devi Saraswati is regarded as the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Many astrologers consider this day auspicious to start new work. It is a harvest festival that marks an official end to the winters. People wish each other on this day by sending them pictures and messages related to Goddess Saraswati. As you celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival, we at LatestLY have curated messages in Hindi that you can send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS and wish them on this day.

Basant Panchami marks the onset of the Spring season. Different states in India celebrate this day with various rituals. In Bengal, people celebrate the day as Saraswati Puja, and in the southern part of the country, it is celebrated as Shri Panchami. As you celebrate the day with a variety of traditions in India, here are messages in Hindi that you can send to all your family and friends with Saraswati images to wish them on this auspicious day. Here you can download WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to send across for wishing everyone on Basant Panchami 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You on Vasant Panchami. A Very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Worship Goddess Sarawati To Remove Ignorance and Attain Knowledge, Shed Darkness, Encompass the Light, Reject Mediocrity and Embrace Spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saraswati Maa Aapko Har Wo Vidya De Jo Aapke Pas Nahi Hai, Aur Jo Hai Us Par Chamak De Jise Apki Duniya Chamak Uthe. Vasant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spring Is in Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sarswati Ki Kripa Hamesha Bani Rahe Aur Aapke Jeevan Mangal Mai Hoti Rahe. Basant Pachami Ki Dhero Shubhkamnaye Aapko Aur Appke Parivar Ko!

As per the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the month of Maagha. Basant Panchami is marked 40 days before the spring season as it takes a transition period of 40 days for the season to change. Celebrating the transition of Winter into Spring on Basant Panchami, here are messages that you can send to your relatives to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, Gif Images and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja 2022!

