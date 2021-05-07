Mothers are the best creation of God so far. They are superhuman in our lives. They make several sacrifices to teach us to become successful and good human beings. Their contribution to our lives is incomparable. Right from teaching us manners and etiquette to feeding us, they do it all. Mothers shower all their love and blessing on their children. And to appreciate their love and sacrifices, we celebrate Mother’s Day every year on the second Sunday of May.

This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 9, 2021. However, this year’s Mother’s Day celebration will be different from usual. It is going to be much like last year’s Mother’s day celebration; people have to shower their love and honour to their moms while staying at home due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the nation. Although, Mother's Day should be celebrated every day, for the special occasion one can dedicate a few popular songs to the special woman of his or her life. And Bollywood has time and again offered us various songs for moms. Thus, to make the lockdown Mother’s Day 2021 celebration extra special, here are a few popular Hindi songs that you can dedicate to your mom and express your feelings for her.

Maa from Taare Zameen Par

Aisa Kyun Maa from Neerja

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai from Raja Aur Runk

Meri Pyaari Ammi from Secret Superstar

Maa Hai Mohabbat Ka Naam from Maa Ka Aanchal

Ae Maa Teri Surat Se Alag from Daadi Maa

Meri Maa from Yaariyan

Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti

Sone De Ma from Shootout at Lokhandwala

Mumma from Dasvidaniya

These are the popular Bollywood songs that you must listen to on Mother’s Day 2021 and feel proud about your ‘Maa’. Also, don’t forget to pay a melodious tribute to your mom.

