A mother's place in life is very special in everyone's life. No matter how much older we get, but from food to small injuries to big decisions about starting life on our own, mother's is the first name that comes to our mind. Don't tell me that as you go away from your mother for a few days, you start missing her like a 2-year-old! Although every day is special for the mother, Mother's Day is also celebrated on May 10 every year to make them feel special. And if that makes you ask yourselves the one question i.e. what to give for Mother's Day gift this year, we have your back! It is very important to keep her choices in mind while buying a gift for your mother BUT this year is different. Amid the strong second wave of pandemic, we suggest to you some of the digital gifts you can get her. Mother's Day: From Nurse Giving 'Air Hug' to Daughter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Moms Singing Alongside Their Kids With Down's Syndrome, 6 Heart-Melting Moments to Cherish Today.

Video Montage

Use your imagination and creativity to make a video montage to walk her down memory lane. Right from pictures from her youth to goofy clips of her. Create an amazing experience for her.

Virtual Workout Class

You must have multiple subscriptions for your virtual workout classes, why not get one for your mother? Help them shake a leg with the online Zumba trainer. Nothing will be more satisfying than seeing your mother dancing leaving all the stress behind!

eBook Subscription

If you know someone who is a bookworm or trying to read more, but unsure where to start, a book subscription box would be just the way to connect them. There is an array of curated picks based on different genres

Digital Gift Card

Since you need a gift in a hurry, do not forget that there is nothing as appreciated or fast, as cash. You can send an Amazon gift card in any amount to your closed one, instantly via email.

Aren't these great? It is important to start thinking about Mother's day gift several days in advance. Also, while these gift ideas will make your mother's day special, you must remember that the important thing here is to show effort and not its worth. The gift should fill her eyes with happiness and help her collect the memories.

