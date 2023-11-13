Bhai Dooj, or Bhai Phota or Bhau Beej, is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed on the second day after Diwali, the festival of lights, and usually falls on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, corresponding to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. Bhai Dooj 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, November 15. The festival holds cultural and emotional significance, emphasising siblings' strong and special relationship. The name "Bhai Dooj" itself translates to "Bhai", meaning "brother," and "Dooj", meaning "the second day after the new moon." As you celebrate Bhai Dooj 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your beloved siblings to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters perform aarti (a ritual of waving lighted wicks before a deity) for their brothers and apply a 'tilak' (vermilion mark) on their foreheads. This tilak is believed to symbolise the sister's prayers for her brother's well-being and protection. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters as a token of love and appreciation for the prayers offered on their behalf. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 that you can share with all your siblings on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Bhai Dooj, I Promise To Always Protect and Cherish Our Beautiful Bond. Happy Bhai Dooj, Dear Brother/Sister!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Bhai Dooj Bring Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness to Our Lives. May We Continue To Support and Love Each Other Endlessly. Happy Bhai Dooj!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Sister, You Bring So Much Love and Joy Into My Life. Thank You for Being the Best Sister One Could Ask For. Happy Bhai Dooj!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj to the Most Special Brother Who Never Fails To Make Me Smile. May Our Bond Continue To Grow and Flourish!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Bhaidooj, I Want To Express My Gratitude for Having a Brother Like You. You Shine Bright in My Life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is a joyful occasion that strengthens the bond of love and care between siblings. It is celebrated enthusiastically and involves various customs and rituals across different regions of India. The festival emphasizes the importance of familial ties and serves as a time for family gatherings and festivities.

Wishing everyone a Happy Bhai Dooj 2023!

