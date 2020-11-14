The festive time is upon us. Pandemic or not, festivals in India cannot be low-key. Even if at home, people ensure that they make the best moments out of it. After Diwali 2020, individuals are gearing up for Bhai Phonta, also known as Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika. The festival day is dedicated to the sibling bond shared between a brother and a sister. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing tika ceremony, and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. As the auspicious occasion approaches, in this article, we bring you Bhai Phonta 2020 date, Shubh Muhurat, significance, essential rituals, puja vidhi, bhai dooj aparahna time and celebrations dedicated to the sibling bond.

Bhai Phonta 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Aparahna Time

Bhai Phonta, or Bhai Dooj is celebrated by the Hindus on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. The day falls during the five-day celebration of Diwali. Bhai Phonta 2020 is on November 16. According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj aparahna time is from 13:20 pm to 15:29 pm. The Dwitiya tithi begins from 20:36 on November 15 and ends at 17:26 on November 16, 2020. Bhai Dooj 2020 Gifts For Sisters: 5 Presents to Surprise Your Sister on Bhaubeej!

Bhai Phonta: Significance, Celebrations and Rituals

The celebrations of Bhai Phonta is quite similar to Bhai Dooj. Despite the festival name and popular mantra, the day is dedicated to the brothers and sisters cherishing their bond. Bhai Phonta celebrations are important in West Bengal. The Bhai Phota ritual begins at the moment when Amavasya ends. Protipod and Dwitiya are the tithis next to Amavasya. The festival is centred on rituals where brothers and sisters honour each other. They share Bhai Phonta wishes and greetings to celebrate the festival.

The Bengali household commences the festival with the sound of the conch shells in the morning. A sister invites her brother and the rest of the family members at her house to perform the ritual. She would make her brother sit on a small cotton mattress known as ‘Asana’ among Bengalis. The sister would apply tilak or phonta made from chandan, kajal and dahi on her brother’s forehead while chanting prayers for his well-being. There are two rituals that sisters should follow—if the sister is older to her brother, she must apply phonta with the little finger on her left hand. If the sister is younger to the brother, she uses her right hand. After the phota-applying ceremony, she showers him with sweets and gifts, and so does the brother.

