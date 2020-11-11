Diwali is a Hindu festival observed with grand celebrations every year. It is celebrated by following various customs, traditions and rituals in different parts of the country. Bhai Dooj is celebrated in the fifth day of Diwali and marks the end of the festive season. The customs of the day are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan celebrations wherein sister pray for the well-being of their brothers who give gifts in return. Bhai Dooj falls on the second date of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj 2020 falls on November 16. Ahead of Bhai Dooj 2020, we bring to you a list of gift ideas to present your sisters with, this festive season. Bhai Dooj Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Bhai Phonta Pics, Bhau Beej Messages, Hike GIF Videos & SMS to Celebrate Last Day of Diwali.

Bhai Dooj is known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta. It celebrates the beautiful bond of a brother and sister. Often sisters invite brothers to their home and conduct special rituals for them. And in return, the brother surprises her with gifts. As Bhai Dooj approaches, we bring to you gifts to give your sisters this Diwali.

A Coffee Set

If your sister is a coffee lover, then she is going to be thankful to you like never before. You can give her a customised coffee set with mugs, coffee powders of different aromas, coaster and may some beans in a box.

'Best Sister' Portrait

You can gift your sister a photo of you both in a photo frame with 'World's Best Sister' written on it. She is surely going to cherish this gift.

Plants

Who doesn't like some green in their workspace? You can get a pack of small three indoor pots that can be easily grown and take care of. It could be a jade plant, bonsai and bamboo shoots.

Nuts & Chocolates

If you think you are planning on the last-minute, then let us tell you that nuts and chocolates can never go wrong as gifts. It is easy to get and who doesn't like chocolates.

Sarees, Scarf & Flowers

Depending on her favourite colour, you can get her a beautiful saree. And if she doesn't like draping them, then go for a beautiful scarf. Also, don't forget to combine it with some of her favourite flowers.

While these are some of the gift ideas, you can make it better using your creativity. Find out what she likes and gift her that. We are sure she is going to like it a lot. We wish you all a Happy Bhai Dooj and a great Diwali!

