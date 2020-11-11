Diwali is the Hindu festival of light celebrated grandly every year. It is celebrated by observing various rituals and traditions. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali and marks the end of the festive season. The customs of the observance are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan celebrations wherein sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers. Brothers ensure that they pamper their siblings with gifts on this day. And many-a-times sisters also give a return gift to their brothers. Bhai Dooj falls on the second date of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik every year. Bhai Dooj 2020 will be celebrated on November 16. Ahead of Bhai Dooj 2020, we bring to you a list of gift ideas to give your brothers. Bhai Dooj 2020 Gifts For Sisters: From Coffee Set to Scarves, 5 Presents to Surprise Your Sister on Bhaubeej!

Bhai Dooj is known as Yama Dwitiya, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta. It is an age-old custom and celebrates the day with varying traditions and rituals. Meanwhile, if you have plans to gift your brother this time, then we have a list of gift ideas for him. You are sure to surprise him with these presents. As Bhai Dooj 202 approaches, we bring to you presents to give your siblings this Diwali. Bhai Dooj Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Bhai Phonta Pics, Bhau Beej Messages, Hike GIF Videos & SMS to Celebrate Last Day of Diwali.

1. Tea Box

If your brother is a tea lover, then you are going to surprise and make him happy by gifting this tea box. Get the one with different flavours so that he can taste a new one every day.

2. Perfume

Invest in a good perfume for your brother and you are sure to remember the gift. If you know his favourite brand then the job becomes easy for you.

3. Cash Vouchers

And if you are not sure, what your brother wants, then get him cash vouchers and let him buy whatever he likes.

4. Smart Watch

A Smart Watch as a gift that will never go wrong. He will cherish it for a long time. This Bhai Dooj surprises him with a smartwatch he has been waiting to buy for himself.

5. Gift Card

A gift card from this favourite brand is going to surprise him. If you have difficulty choosing then the gift card will do its job.

While these are some are of the gifts ideas that you can get for your sibling, don't forget that chocolates, flowers and greeting cards are something you can always give him. We wish you Happy Bhai Dooj and a great Diwali season!

