Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of the most significant and vibrant festivals celebrated in Assam. Marking the Assamese New Year, this festival heralds the arrival of spring and the beginning of the harvest season. As Bohag Bihu 2025 approaches, people across Assam are eager to know the exact date, Shubh Muhurat, and the various rituals that accompany this joyous celebration. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm, Rongali Bihu reflects the rich cultural heritage of Assam, bringing communities together through traditional music, dance, and feasts. This New Year festival holds deep significance in Assamese culture, aligning with the first day of the Hindu solar calendar.

Bohag Bihu 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Bohag Bihu will be celebrated from April 14 to April 20, coinciding with other harvest festivals like Baisakhi and Vishu in different parts of India. The festival begins on April 14, 2025, with the first day of Bohag Bihu, known as Garu Bihu. This day holds spiritual significance and marks the onset of the spring season in Assam, a time when farmers offer thanks for the past harvest while praying for a prosperous future.

Why is Bohag Bihu Celebrated?

Bohag Bihu is not only a celebration of the new year but also a tribute to nature, the changing seasons, and the agricultural community. It marks the transition of the seasons from the cold winter to the warmth of spring. Like other harvest festivals, it is a time for farmers to express gratitude to the Almighty for the successful harvest and seek blessings for the crops to come. Bohag Bihu is a vibrant celebration of life, culture, and agriculture in Assam.

Bohag Bihu: Holy Rituals and Traditions

Bohag Bihu is celebrated over seven days, each with its own set of customs and rituals:

Garu Bihu (Day 1): The first day is dedicated to animals, especially cattle, which are bathed in rivers and prayed for. This symbolizes the importance of livestock in agricultural life.

The first day is dedicated to animals, especially cattle, which are bathed in rivers and prayed for. This symbolizes the importance of livestock in agricultural life. Manuh Bihu (Day 2): On this day, people take a ritual bath with turmeric paste, symbolizing purification and renewal. It is a time for feasting and visiting friends and family.

On this day, people take a ritual bath with turmeric paste, symbolizing purification and renewal. It is a time for feasting and visiting friends and family. Guxai Bihu (Day 3) and Taator Bihu (Day 4): These days are devoted to household deities and handloom traditions.

These days are devoted to household deities and handloom traditions. Gharosia Jibar Bihu (Day 6) and Chera Bihu (Day 7): These rituals are associated with the home and the community.

The festival is marked by the energetic Bihu dance and traditional Bihu Geet (folk songs), accompanied by instruments like dhols, pepahs, and flutes. These dances and songs celebrate the joys of the harvest season and the unity of the community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).