Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of the most important and vibrant festivals celebrated in Assam. This traditional festival is observed with great enthusiasm and fervour, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Bohag Bihu 2025, typically falling in mid-April, celebrates the arrival of spring, heralding a time of renewal, prosperity and joy. The festival is deeply rooted in Assamese culture, embracing its agricultural significance and connecting the community to the land. It is a time when people come together to celebrate nature’s bounty, pay tribute to deities for a good harvest and rejuvenate old customs and traditions. Bohag Bihu 2025 promises to bring together people of all ages to participate in various cultural performances, feasts, dances and rituals, showcasing the rich heritage of Assam. This year, Bohag Bihu will be celebrated with great fanfare from April 14 to April 20, 2025. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Bohag Bihu Significance

The festival coincides with the sowing season, and the rituals performed during Bohag Bihu are meant to ensure a fruitful harvest. The festival symbolises the intimate relationship between the people and the land they cultivate, honouring the earth's cycles and promising a bountiful future. In urban areas, people also take time off from their busy schedules to visit relatives and participate in public celebrations, strengthening community bonds. With music, dance, food and rituals, Bohag Bihu continues to be a festival that marks the Assamese New Year and unites people across generations in a shared celebration of heritage, life and nature. Baisakhi 2025 Is on 13th or 14th April? Know Date, Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment, Significance, and Rituals You Should Know About the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

Bohag Bihu Celebrations and Rituals

The festival spans over several days, with each day holding unique customs and events. The first day of Bohag Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to honouring cattle. As cows, bulls, goats and other animals are integral to the rural economy, especially in agriculture, this day involves bathing the animals, decorating them and offering prayers for their health and productivity. It’s a tradition that reflects the deep respect and connection that the Assamese people have for their animals.

On the second day, Manuh Bihu is celebrated, where people pay respects to their elders and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. This is when the most vibrant celebrations take place with families coming together to enjoy traditional Assamese dishes, music and dance. The third day, Bihu Loi, marks the continuation of celebrations with cultural performances including the traditional Bihu dance, which is performed to the beats of dhol (drums), pepa (flute) and other indigenous instruments. The dance is characterised by lively movements, showcasing the community’s joy and unity.

